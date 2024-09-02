The flash reading for this is here:

The final reading is 49.8, still below 50 and thus still in contraction.

From the report, in summary:

softer and modest fall in new orders

output returned to expansion for the second time in three months, reached the highest since May 2022

employment growth picked up on the month

the level of outstanding business continued to moderate sharply

input price inflation strengthened to reach a 16-month high (higher raw material prices and exchange rate weakness)

new export volumes declined at a rate that was the most marked since March amid evidence of low demand from key export markets including Mainland China and South Korea

Earlier from Japan: