The flash reading for this is here:

The final reading is 49.8, still below 50 and thus still in contraction.

From the report, in summary:

  • softer and modest fall in new orders
  • output returned to expansion for the second time in three months, reached the highest since May 2022
  • employment growth picked up on the month
  • the level of outstanding business continued to moderate sharply
  • input price inflation strengthened to reach a 16-month high (higher raw material prices and exchange rate weakness)
  • new export volumes declined at a rate that was the most marked since March amid evidence of low demand from key export markets including Mainland China and South Korea
Japan august manufacturing pmi 2024 2

Earlier from Japan: