The final reading is 49.8, still below 50 and thus still in contraction.
From the report, in summary:
- softer and modest fall in new orders
- output returned to expansion for the second time in three months, reached the highest since May 2022
- employment growth picked up on the month
- the level of outstanding business continued to moderate sharply
- input price inflation strengthened to reach a 16-month high (higher raw material prices and exchange rate weakness)
- new export volumes declined at a rate that was the most marked since March amid evidence of low demand from key export markets including Mainland China and South Korea
