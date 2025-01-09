Jimmy Carter

The United States is holding a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter today following his December 29 death. That's led to a re-write of the economic calendar with the bond auction scheduled for today moved up and economic data released adjusted.

SIFMA recommends an early close to fixed income trading at 2 pm ET so that market will stiff offer something of a guide. Yields are down 3-5 bps across the curve so far today.

US equities and options are closed today and futures will stop trading during regular hours and resume at 8:15 pm ET.

One quirk that's not clear is that five Fed officials have speeches scheduled for today. Eamonn outlined the details of what they're expected to talk about. I suspect some of those have been rescheduled but up first is Harker at 9 am ET. The topic is "Right Now, It's Putting One Foot in Front of the Other" so I think that gives us an idea of what he will say regarding interest rates.

Another speech to watch is the last one of the day, from the Fed's Bowman at 1:35 pm ET. Not only could it be delayed due to Carter's funeral but it's also in Laguna Beach, California, which is facing possible power shut offs due to fire warnings.