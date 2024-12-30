Former US President Jimmy Carter died yesterday.
The funeral has now been announced for January 9. Historically, US markets close for a national day of mourning on the day of a former President's funeral and I expect that will be the case this time around.
Federal non-essential employees are also given the day off and that could impact economic data scheduled to be released that day including:
- Initial jobless claims
- Trade balance
- Wholesale inventories
- A scheduled speech from Harker
- A 30-year bond auction