Biden tweets:

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to. I might not debate as well as I used to. But what I do know is how to tell the truth.

He said something along the same lines at a campaign stop in North Carolina.

I don't put too much stock in this and I'm not sure when this purported meeting with Obama is supposed to take place but he certainly doesn't sound like someone who is looking for an exit.