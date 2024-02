Manchin isn't going to run for President

yesterday, there were rumours that Senator Joe Manchin was recruiting Mitt Romney to be his running mate. Today Tyler Pager of the Washington Post reports that he is about to announce that he's not running for President.

He was the most-viable third party candidate.

He has already announced that he won't be running again in the senate race for his West Virginia seat.

I wonder if he doesn't try again in four years for the Democratic nomination, but at the age of 76 he might ride into the sunset.