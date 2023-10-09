Joint statement from US, UK, France, Italy & Germany:

Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself

Over coming days, we will remain united and coordinated to ensure Israel is able to defend itself

Italy, UK, US, France, Germany offers 'unequivocal' condemnation of Hamas and its appalling 'acts of terrorism'

Italy, UK, US, France, Germany recognize legitimate aspirations of Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike

Info via news wires, statement issued by the White House.

Pic via BBC