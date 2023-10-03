JOLTs job openings

The US August JOLTS job openings report is due at 10 am ET and that's the lone notable item on the US economic calendar. The Fed's Bostic is speaking on a moderated panel now so we may get some headlines from him but I'm not holding my breathe.

Surely, some other headlines will pop up but today's trading is mostly -- once again -- about the train wreck in bonds. US 10s are up another 5.8 bps to 4.74% and that has USD/JPY a whisper away from 150.00.

More broadly, commodity currencies are weakening as risk aversion bites and S&P 500 futures fall 24 points.