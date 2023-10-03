The US August JOLTS job openings report is due at 10 am ET and that's the lone notable item on the US economic calendar. The Fed's Bostic is speaking on a moderated panel now so we may get some headlines from him but I'm not holding my breathe.
Surely, some other headlines will pop up but today's trading is mostly -- once again -- about the train wreck in bonds. US 10s are up another 5.8 bps to 4.74% and that has USD/JPY a whisper away from 150.00.
More broadly, commodity currencies are weakening as risk aversion bites and S&P 500 futures fall 24 points.