JOLTs job openings

It's a busy week on the economic calendar but today is quieter, with only the US job openings report. We get non-farm payrolls on Friday and some other high-tier data this week but job openings have been consistently cited by Fed officials as a reason to maintain a dovish bias.

Ahead of that report, we will hear from Powell and ECB President Lagarde in Sintra at the ECB Forum on Central Banking. The pair will participate in a discussion starting at 9:30 am ET.