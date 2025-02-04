Prior month 8.098M (higher than the 7.770M estimate) revised to 8.156M.

JOLTs job openings for December 7.600M vs 8.000M estimate.

Details:

Vacancy rate 4.5% vs 4.9% (revised from 4.8% ) last month

Quits rate 2.0% vs 2.0% (revised from 1.9%) last month. Total quits last month were little changed at 3.2 million but declined by 242,000 over the year.

Hires rate 3.4% vs 3.4% (revised from 3.3%) last month. Hires in December were little changed at 5.5 million, but down 325,000 over a year. Hires last month were revised up 104,000 to 5.4 million

Separations 3.3 % vs 3.3% (revised from 3.2%) last month. Total separations were little changed at 5.3 million

The number of job openings is at the lowest level since September 2024 at 7.443 million. The September 2024 low was the lowest level since February 2021.

The quits rate did increase which can be a barometer for the workers willingness or ability to leave a job and get another job.