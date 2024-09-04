Jolts
  • Prior month 8.184M (was expecting 8.000M) revised lower 7.910M
  • Job openings 7.673M. Lowest since Feb 2021
  • vacancy rate 4.6% versus 4.8% last month revised from 4.9%
  • Quits rate 2.1% versus 2.0% last month (revised from 2.1%).
  • Separations rate 3.2% versus 3.2% last month

Details:

JOLT Job Report Summary for July

  • Total job openings: 7.7 million, rate 4.6%
  • Decreased by 1.1 million year-over-year
  • Decreased in:
    • Health care and social assistance: -187,000
    • State and local government, excluding education: -101,000
    • Transportation, warehousing, and utilities: -88,000
  • Increased in:
    • Professional and business services: +178,000
    • Federal government: +28,000

  • Hires:

    • Total hires: 5.5 million, rate 3.5%
    • Increased in accommodation and food services: +156,000
    • Decreased in federal government: -8,000

  • Total Separations: Separations are increasing

    • Total separations increased to 5.4 million (+336,000), rate 3.4%
    • Increased in health care and social assistance: +108,000

  • Quits: People are not quitting

    • Total quits unchanged at 3.3 million, rate 2.1% vs 2.0% last month
    • Down by 338,000 year-over-year.
    • Increased in information: +16,000

  • Layoffs and Discharges:

    • Total layoffs and discharges: 1.8 million, rate 1.1%
    • Increased in accommodation and food services: +75,000
    • Increased in finance and insurance: +21,000

  • Other Separations:

    • Increased to 381,000 (+71,000)

Stocks have moved lower after the weaker than expected JOLTs job report.

Feds Waller did say if the vacancy rate fell below 4.5% it would indicate that the slacking labor is being absorbed. The vacancy rate fell to 4.6% from 4.8% last month.