Prior month 8.184M (was expecting 8.000M) revised lower 7.910M

Job openings 7.673M. Lowest since Feb 2021

vacancy rate 4.6% versus 4.8% last month revised from 4.9%

Quits rate 2.1% versus 2.0% last month (revised from 2.1%).

Separations rate 3.2% versus 3.2% last month

Details:

JOLT Job Report Summary for July

Total job openings: 7.7 million, rate 4.6%

Decreased by 1.1 million year-over-year

Decreased in: Health care and social assistance: -187,000 State and local government, excluding education: -101,000 Transportation, warehousing, and utilities: -88,000

Increased in: Professional and business services: +178,000 Federal government: +28,000



Hires: Total hires: 5.5 million, rate 3.5% Increased in accommodation and food services: +156,000 Decreased in federal government: -8,000

Total Separations: Separations are increasing Total separations increased to 5.4 million (+336,000), rate 3.4% Increased in health care and social assistance: +108,000

Quits: People are not quitting Total quits unchanged at 3.3 million, rate 2.1% vs 2.0% last month Down by 338,000 year-over-year. Increased in information: +16,000

Layoffs and Discharges: Total layoffs and discharges: 1.8 million, rate 1.1% Increased in accommodation and food services: +75,000 Increased in finance and insurance: +21,000

Other Separations: Increased to 381,000 (+71,000)



Stocks have moved lower after the weaker than expected JOLTs job report.

Feds Waller did say if the vacancy rate fell below 4.5% it would indicate that the slacking labor is being absorbed. The vacancy rate fell to 4.6% from 4.8% last month.