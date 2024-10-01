  • Prior month 7.673M revised to 7.711M
  • Job openings 8.040M.
  • Vacancy rate 4.8% versus 4.6% last month
  • Quits rate 1.9% versus 2.0% last month (revised from 2.1%)
  • Separations rate 3.1% versus 3.2% last month

Details:

  • 1.3 million fewer openings than the previous year

  • Increases in construction (+138,000) and local government (+78,000) job openings

  • Decrease in other services (-93,000) job openings

US Hires in August:

  • 5.3 million hires (no significant change)

  • Hire rate remained at 3.3% (no significant change)

The hiring market remained stable in August.

Total Separations:

  • 5.0 million (no significant change)

  • Rate decreased to 3.1%

  • Increased in professional/business services (+149,000)

  • Decreased in accommodation/food services (-111,000) and state/local government (-25,000)

Quits:

  • 3.1 million (-159,000)

  • Rate remained at 1.9%

  • Decreased in transportation/warehousing/utilities (-45,000); arts/entertainment/recreation (-18,000); and private education (-11,000)

Layoffs/Discharges:

  • 1.6 million (no significant change)

  • Rate remained at 1.0%

  • Decreased in healthcare/social assistance (-52,000)

Other Separations:

  • 304,000 (no significant change)

The data indicates a slight decrease in overall separations and quits, while layoffs/discharges remained stable.