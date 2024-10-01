Prior month 7.673M revised to 7.711M

Job openings 8.040M.

Vacancy rate 4.8% versus 4.6% last month

Quits rate 1.9% versus 2.0% last month (revised from 2.1%)

Separations rate 3.1% versus 3.2% last month

Details:

1.3 million fewer openings than the previous year

Increases in construction (+138,000) and local government (+78,000) job openings

Decrease in other services (-93,000) job openings

US Hires in August:

5.3 million hires (no significant change)

Hire rate remained at 3.3% (no significant change)

The hiring market remained stable in August.

Total Separations:

5.0 million (no significant change)

Rate decreased to 3.1%

Increased in professional/business services (+149,000)

Decreased in accommodation/food services (-111,000) and state/local government (-25,000)

Quits:

3.1 million (-159,000)

Rate remained at 1.9%

Decreased in transportation/warehousing/utilities (-45,000); arts/entertainment/recreation (-18,000); and private education (-11,000)

Layoffs/Discharges:

1.6 million (no significant change)

Rate remained at 1.0%

Decreased in healthcare/social assistance (-52,000)

Other Separations:

304,000 (no significant change)

The data indicates a slight decrease in overall separations and quits, while layoffs/discharges remained stable.