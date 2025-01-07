Prior month 7.744M revised to 7.839M

JOLTs job openings for November 8.098M vs 7.770M estimate.

Details

Vacancy rate 4.8% versus 4.6% last month

Quits rate 1.9% versus 1.8% last month.

Hires 3.3% versus 3.3% last month

Separations rate 3.2% versus 3.3% last month

Looking at the trend from the chart above, the JOLTS were probably overstated at the highs with companies competing for workers. There has been a steady decline but to higher levels from pre-pandemic.

So job openings are down, but to old high levels and now going higher.



With the ISM data stronger than expectations as well, yields are moving higher:

2-year yield 4.316%, +4.4 basis points

5-year 4.480%, +6.0 basis points

10 year 4.689%, +7.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.911%, +7.4 basis points

The major stock indices are now getting hit with the NASDAQ index leading the way with the decline of -0.8%. The S&P index is down -0.34% and the Dow industrial average is down marginally by -0.06%. The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -0.55%.

Nvidia shares are now down -2.56% at $145.56 after trading as high as $153.13 – a new all-time intraday high level. Yesterday the shares of Nvidia close that record high closing levels.