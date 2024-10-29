htThe JOLTs job opening data will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for 8.000M which is a touch lower than the 8.040M last month. For your guide, the expectation of last month was for 7.660M. So the openings were much stronger than expectations last month and are expected to be steady this month.

Below are the numbers from last month for comparison:

Prior month 7.673M revised to 7.711M

Job openings 8.040M.

Vacancy rate 4.8% versus 4.6% last month

Quits rate 1.9% versus 2.0% last month (revised from 2.1%)

Separations rate 3.1% versus 3.2% last month

US consumer confidence for October will also be released with expectations for 99.5 versus 98.7 last month. The range has been from about 98 to 115 since the pandemic. The current levels are near the low.