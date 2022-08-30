- JOLTS job openings 11.239M vs 10.45M estimate
- Prior month 11.04M vs 10.698M prior reported
- job openings increased in transportation, warehousing, utilities (+81,000)
- arts and entertainment and recreation +53,000
- federal government +47,000
- state and local government +42,000
- job openings decrease in durable goods manufacturing (-47,000)
- the number of hires was little change at 6.4 million
- quits, which are considered involuntary, were little change of 4.2 million
- separations, which are considered less involuntary, were also little changed that 5.9 million
- the number of layoffs and discharges was little changed at 1.4 million
There are some that think that the job openings data is not reflective of current conditions. Nevertheless, it is congruent with the nonfarm payroll report of 528K.
The latest US jobs report will be released on Friday with expectations of 295K.
/inflation