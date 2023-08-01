The number of quits decreased to 3.8 million (-295,000) and the quit rate to 2.4%. The number of quits decreased in retail trade (-95,000), health care and social assistance (-75,000), and construction (-51,000). Quits increased in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+20,000).

Details show:

Industries with increased job openings included health care and social assistance (+136,000) and state and local government excluding education (+62,000).

Industries with decreased job openings included transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-78,000), state and local government education (-29,000), and federal government (-21,000).

Decreased separations were seen in retail trade (-134,000), health care and social assistance (-84,000), and durable goods manufacturing (-54,000). Separations increased in professional and business services (+129,000).

The number of layoffs and discharges in June was unchanged at 1.5 million, with the rate remaining at 1.0%. Layoffs and discharges increased in professional and business services (+112,000) and decreased in durable goods manufacturing (-26,000) and in wholesale trade (-26,000).

Other separations, including retirements, deaths, disability, and transfers to other locations of the same firm, remained the same in June at 339,000.