- Prior month 9.824M (lower than the 9.935M estimate). Prior month revise to 9.616M
- The rate of job openings was also unchanged at 5.8%.
- The number of hires in June decreased to 5.9 million (-326,000), while the hire rate was little changed at 3.8%. The decrease in hires was seen in durable goods manufacturing (-54,000) and finance and insurance (-54,000)
- Total separations, including quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations, decreased in June to 5.6 million (-288,000). The rate of separations was little changed at 3.6%
The number of quits decreased to 3.8 million (-295,000) and the quit rate to 2.4%. The number of quits decreased in retail trade (-95,000), health care and social assistance (-75,000), and construction (-51,000). Quits increased in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+20,000).
Details show:
Industries with increased job openings included health care and social assistance (+136,000) and state and local government excluding education (+62,000).
Industries with decreased job openings included transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-78,000), state and local government education (-29,000), and federal government (-21,000).
Decreased separations were seen in retail trade (-134,000), health care and social assistance (-84,000), and durable goods manufacturing (-54,000). Separations increased in professional and business services (+129,000).
The number of layoffs and discharges in June was unchanged at 1.5 million, with the rate remaining at 1.0%. Layoffs and discharges increased in professional and business services (+112,000) and decreased in durable goods manufacturing (-26,000) and in wholesale trade (-26,000).
Other separations, including retirements, deaths, disability, and transfers to other locations of the same firm, remained the same in June at 339,000.
In June, establishments with 1 to 9 employees saw a decrease in their quit rates and an increase in their other separation rates. Establishments with more than 5,000 employees saw increases in their quit rates.