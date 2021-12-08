USD

JOLTs October job openings 11.033M vs estimate of 10.45M

JOLTs Job Openings for October 2021 The JOLTs job openings for the October 2021 showed: job openings 11.033M vs expectations of 10.45M. The month saw an increase of 431K. The job openings rate was little changed at the 619%

hires was little change that 6.5 million. The higher rate came in unchanged at 4.4%

Total separations including quits, layoffs and discharges and other separations fell to 5.9 million (-255K).

The quits rate decreased to 4.2 million or -205K. The quits rate decreased to 2.8%.

The number of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.4 million (or +0.9%) Other details: Job Openings: accommodation food services +254K

nondurable goods manufacturing, plus 45K

education services plus 42K

state and local government minus 115K Hires: finance insurance -96K

education services +54K

state and local government education +37K Quits: transportation, warehousing, and utilities -57K

finance and insurance -45K

arts, entertainment, and recreation -33K

state and local government excluding educatio, +21 K

