JOLTS
JOLTs Job Openings for October 2021

The JOLTs job openings for the October 2021 showed:

  • job openings 11.033M vs expectations of 10.45M. The month saw an increase of 431K. The job openings rate was little changed at the 619%
  • hires was little change that 6.5 million. The higher rate came in unchanged at 4.4%
  • Total separations including quits, layoffs and discharges and other separations fell to 5.9 million (-255K).
  • The quits rate decreased to 4.2 million or -205K. The quits rate decreased to 2.8%.
  • The number of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.4 million (or +0.9%)

Other details:

Job Openings:

  • accommodation food services +254K
  • nondurable goods manufacturing, plus 45K
  • education services plus 42K
  • state and local government minus 115K

Hires:

  • finance insurance -96K
  • education services +54K
  • state and local government education +37K

Quits:

  • transportation, warehousing, and utilities -57K
  • finance and insurance -45K
  • arts, entertainment, and recreation -33K
  • state and local government excluding educatio, +21 K
  • Mining and logging, +6K