The JOLTs job openings for the October 2021 showed:
- job openings 11.033M vs expectations of 10.45M. The month saw an increase of 431K. The job openings rate was little changed at the 619%
- hires was little change that 6.5 million. The higher rate came in unchanged at 4.4%
- Total separations including quits, layoffs and discharges and other separations fell to 5.9 million (-255K).
- The quits rate decreased to 4.2 million or -205K. The quits rate decreased to 2.8%.
- The number of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.4 million (or +0.9%)
Other details:
Job Openings:
- accommodation food services +254K
- nondurable goods manufacturing, plus 45K
- education services plus 42K
- state and local government minus 115K
Hires:
- finance insurance -96K
- education services +54K
- state and local government education +37K
Quits:
- transportation, warehousing, and utilities -57K
- finance and insurance -45K
- arts, entertainment, and recreation -33K
- state and local government excluding educatio, +21 K
- Mining and logging, +6K