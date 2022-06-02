This from earlier:

However, quant analyst Kolanovic at JPM, who has been bullish for, well, forever, is still bullish. Says May is a 'template' for the whole year:

We remain positive on risky assets due to

near-record-low positioning,

bearish sentiment,

and our view that there will be no recession given support from US consumers, global post-COVID reopening, and China stimulus and recovery.

The war in Eastern Europe is a significant risk for the cycle but will likely converge to a settled solution in H2.

Despite the steep selloff, we believe that markets will recover YTD losses and result in a broadly unchanged year. This is now an out of consensus "bullish"view, with most strategists now negative.

