JP Morgan bumps up their forecast for China to 6.4% year-on-year, as compared to their previous estimate of 6.0%.

Meanwhile, Citi's upgrade sees their 2023 full-year GDP growth forecast for the Chinese economy now at 6.1% year-on-year, up from 5.7% previously. They cite a stronger performance in consumption and services as a key reason, with the country's post-Covid recovery well on track.