JPM on the kiwi:

  • NZD stands out as an attractive selling candidate
  • tends to be an underperformer historically around recessions
  • a reasonable choice of hedge to the extent that macro conditions remain challenged

JPM are reasoning that if the USD rises in the event of a sharp slowing in the global economy or the banking crisis worsens the USD should be a 'haven' while the NZD is especially at risk due to New Zealand reliance on commodity exports for offshore income.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia along similar lines:

  • too early to conclude the worst of the banking troubles are over
  • NZD risk is tilted to the downside in the near-term
  • possibly to under 0.55 “if the issues in the banking sector worsen significantly”

Morgan Stanley

  • says that historically US dollar strength tends to last for a while even after the first Fed rate cut in a cycle and “it makes sense for investors to have at least some USD-long exposure”
  • Morgan Stanley target of 58 for the kiwi

Collection of dour kiwi views via Bloomberg report.

nzdusd weekly 22 March 2023