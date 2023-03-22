JPM on the kiwi:

NZD stands out as an attractive selling candidate

tends to be an underperformer historically around recessions

a reasonable choice of hedge to the extent that macro conditions remain challenged

JPM are reasoning that if the USD rises in the event of a sharp slowing in the global economy or the banking crisis worsens the USD should be a 'haven' while the NZD is especially at risk due to New Zealand reliance on commodity exports for offshore income.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia along similar lines:

too early to conclude the worst of the banking troubles are over

NZD risk is tilted to the downside in the near-term

possibly to under 0.55 “if the issues in the banking sector worsen significantly”

Morgan Stanley

says that historically US dollar strength tends to last for a while even after the first Fed rate cut in a cycle and “it makes sense for investors to have at least some USD-long exposure”

Morgan Stanley target of 58 for the kiwi

---

Collection of dour kiwi views via Bloomberg report.