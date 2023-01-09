JP Morgan on China - Australia:

  • China’s shift toward an earlier reopening raises the question of potential implications for the Australian economy
  • The largest potential upside from reopening itself sits within the services sector given China is the largest consumer of Australian tourism and education exports

JPM project:

  • that a full recovery in Australia’s tourism will add 0.5% to GDP
  • the return of international students from China will add another 0.4%

AUD has been getting a tail wind from all the reopning moves from China:"

aud chart china reopening 10 January 2023