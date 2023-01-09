JP Morgan on China - Australia:

China’s shift toward an earlier reopening raises the question of potential implications for the Australian economy

The largest potential upside from reopening itself sits within the services sector given China is the largest consumer of Australian tourism and education exports

JPM project:

that a full recovery in Australia’s tourism will add 0.5% to GDP

the return of international students from China will add another 0.4%

AUD has been getting a tail wind from all the reopning moves from China:"