JP Morgan on China - Australia:
- China’s shift toward an earlier reopening raises the question of potential implications for the Australian economy
- The largest potential upside from reopening itself sits within the services sector given China is the largest consumer of Australian tourism and education exports
JPM project:
- that a full recovery in Australia’s tourism will add 0.5% to GDP
- the return of international students from China will add another 0.4%
AUD has been getting a tail wind from all the reopning moves from China:"