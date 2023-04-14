The details for JP Morgan:

EPS $4.10 (vs $3.38 estimate)

Adj. revenue $39.34 billion (vs $36.83 billion estimate)

FICC sales and trading revenue $5.70 billion (vs $5.25 billion estimate)

Investment banking revenue $1.56 billion (vs $1.54 billion estimate)

Equities sales and trading revenue $2.68 billion (vs $2.75 billion estimate)

Looking across, PNC also reported a strong earnings beat with the credit details (allowance for credit losses of $5.4 billion was stable) also not really indicating signs of any major worries. That should be a relief for equities Equities Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling p Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling p Read this Term, at least with regards to bank stocks, ahead of the open.

However, overall sentiment remains tepid with S&P 500 futures still down 0.1% for now.