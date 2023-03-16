J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and others are in talks to bolster the first Republican bank. Shares of the bank reached a low of $19.80 earlier today. That was just above the low price seen on Monday at $17.56. The current price is trading at $22.81 after a spike higher took the price back to $25.98. The close price yesterday was at $31.29.

The bank is still on shaky grounds as fears of a bank run by depositors.

After the sharp decline on Monday, the price spike higher to a high price of $50.91 on Tuesday the price was as high as $147.56 back on February 2.

First Republic Bank

Meanwhile, the overall market remains positive:

in the US debt market, yields are now mixed: