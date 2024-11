Trump campaigned on promises of across the board 10 to 20% tariffs on imports, but of 60% and over on those from China./

JP Morgan cite "procedural reasons" for their assessment that the chances of a 10% across-the-board tariff in 2025 are low.

However, they say that China will face significantly higher tariffs.

Time to break out these old pics!

**

Its bipartisan, Biden's China tariffs, from earlier this year: