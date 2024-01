In a note, JP Morgan equity strategist Marko Kolanovic has once again weighed in on the negatives for stocks:

the disinflation thesis is likely to be challenged during 1H24 as the disinflation process stalls

equities appear overbought given low implied cash allocations and low short interest

risks are rising for geopolitics to drive both a risk-off shift and a boost to inflation via increased shipping costs

Kolanovic has been bearish for quite some time indeed.