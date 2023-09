China has definitely thrown a lot at the problem as they not only cut RRR for the second time this year but also delivered more rate cuts and bolstered support for the property sector. But is it really enough? Only time will tell but personally, I still hold my reservations.

Besides JPM, ANZ also raised their 2023 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.1% from 4.9% previously but Goldman Sachs says they are sticking with their Q3 GDP growth forecast of 4.9% year-on-year.