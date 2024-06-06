This one's a little out of left field. Via a note from JP Morgan training desk that warns of the risk of 10% drop in the benchmark US equity index over the summer months in the US:

could test 5,00

potentially fall to around 4,800.

The three catalysts:

Buyers become exhausted

"The combination of earnings season stock performance and narrowing market breadth points to a market that needs a new set of catalysts and/or reassurance about the prevailing market narrative,"

in-line macro data, along with a wary Federal Reserve could drive investors to the sidelines

An unwind of buying momentum:

momentum ... If that falters, it would trigger a larger ... unwind ... a chain reaction could lead to a 5% - 10% pullback

Disappointing, or surging, macroeconomic data:

a re-emergence of a stagflation or recessionary narrative that threatened hopes of a soft landing would drive equities down

JPMorgan says the NFPO due today, if its below 75,000, or above 300,000, could spark that narrative change

Take all this with a grain of salt. Place in the 'worst case' basket. Sure, not out of the question. The first seems the likeliest with Q2 earning season approaching in July.

