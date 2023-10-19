The JP Morgan analysts may be talking their book, comments from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and J.P. Morgan Global Wealth Management

  • "Cash is a trap"
  • "important to take a long-term view"

Recommend stocks and bonds mix:

  • portfolio comprising 60% stocks and 40% bonds may provide an annual return of 7% over the next 10--15 years

Anyway, then it gets a little more interesting, on equities:

  • "even if U.S. margins prove resilient, returns available in other developed markets remain attractive by comparison,"
  • "the market dominance that U.S. firms enjoyed through the 2010s faces competition from Europe and Japan in particular"
  • outlook for emerging-market stocks has "moderated,"
  • investors are "increasingly skeptical about the outlook for China and unwilling to pay high multiples"

