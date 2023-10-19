The JP Morgan analysts may be talking their book, comments from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and J.P. Morgan Global Wealth Management

"Cash is a trap"

"important to take a long-term view"

Recommend stocks and bonds mix:

portfolio comprising 60% stocks and 40% bonds may provide an annual return of 7% over the next 10--15 years

Anyway, then it gets a little more interesting, on equities:

"even if U.S. margins prove resilient, returns available in other developed markets remain attractive by comparison,"

"the market dominance that U.S. firms enjoyed through the 2010s faces competition from Europe and Japan in particular"

outlook for emerging-market stocks has "moderated,"

investors are "increasingly skeptical about the outlook for China and unwilling to pay high multiples"

