John Bilton, head of global multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management spoke with CNBC.

He said not dismiss China as an investment:

“I don’t think you can treat the world’s second-largest economy as either an alternative investment or un-investable, that would be wide of the mark”

But he does have concerns:

pressures from deflation

lacklustre economic data

economic slowdown

struggling property market

uncertainty around monetary policy

a shrinking labor force

On that last point: