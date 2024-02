This is via a research note from JP Morgan on their bullish out for the US dollar.

In the note, though, are some remarks on China, which may of particular interest.

In brief:

the growth outside the US, specifically, in the Eurozone and China, has stabilized

stability is the precursor to any improvements and given this stabilization, our systematic growth models have also turned more pro-cyclical

---

China remains on holiday today. Markets there reopen next week.