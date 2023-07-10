A note from analysts at JP Morgan on oil and OPEc+. Says the oil price has gotten away from OPEC+, due to added supply from producers outside its membership, and the cartel is going to have to cut production even further.

Main points:

Supply growth outside of the OPEC+ cartel has paced global demand since the start of 2022

Even this year, non-OPEC supply growth is expected to exceed that of global demand by 38%

The bulk of added supply is coming from the Atlantic basin, the US is leading the way, followed by Brazil, Canada, Norway, Guyana and Argentina.

Therefore OPEC will need to make additional cuts amounting to about 18% of the ones made so far in order to balance the market and regain pricing power, which equates to around 700k bbl/day from it and its allies (mainly Russia, of course)

