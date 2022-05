JPM are not jumping in all bullish on stocks, but they don't appear to be overly bearish either. This snippet conveying thoughts from their recent 'Global Markets Confernce' (held in Paris):

A majority of investors is not looking to add risk

but they appear to have already largely de-risked to neutral or short positions

Only 29% are long and looking to stay long while 18% of those who are long are looking to reduce risk further.

'Twas another perturbing day for stock market bulls: