Media reports on the US' $34 trillion debt pile:

JP Morgan say it could well be a "boiling frog" phenomenon for the economy, as higher deficits and ballooning debt servicing costs could easily become unsustainable

What's this about a boiling frog? It's a metaphor (its also utterly wrong, a myth, but more on that below):

a boiling frog situation is one in which people fail to act on a potential problem that grows over time, causing it to become more severe until it eventually bubbles over. A frog thrown in boiling water might jump out, but if the water comes to a boil slowly, it's too late by the time it notices it's being cooked.

Anyway, JPM argue that:

national debt hit a fresh $34 trillion this month

debt picture will only worsen in the coming years

JPM:

"The problem for the US is the starting point; every round of fiscal stimulus brings the US one step closer to debt unsustainability,"

"However, we're accustomed to deteriorating US government finances with limited consequences for investors, and one day that may change (the boiling frog analogy)"

---

Unlike US Congresspeople, frogs are not stupid. If you tried to boil a frog, it'd notice as the temperature increased and hop out once it got too hot for comfort.