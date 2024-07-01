Say the same thing over and over and over and one day you are bound to be right.

A note from JP Morgan warns that US stocks are frothy. But that's what they've been saving for a thousand points and more now.

Anyway:

  • There is no safety net anymore
  • market is positioned long
  • Vix is at lows, potentially underpricing risks
  • valuations look stretched
  • economic growth is slowing
  • credit spreads are extremely tight — this is as good as it gets

The analyst argues that both the stock market and the US economy are running out of time for a 'goldilocks' outcome.

Filing this way with Harry Dent, Albert Edwards, and the other perma bears.

doomed