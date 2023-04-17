ANZ summary of oil price influences, on both the demand and supply sides.

Strong labour and inflation data last week stifled hopes that the Fed would pause its rate hike cycle

Investor appetite subsequently waned as Treasury yields lifted higher and the USD strengthened

Sentiment was further hit by weaker demand in Asia. Refiners in the region are considering cuts to output amid a dramatic drop in profit margins. Crack spreads for diesel and jet fuel have also plunged. The former is now trading near USD16/bbl, the lowest level since January 2022. Similar falls are being experienced in the US, with the profit gained from turning crude into diesel slumping to its lowest in more than a year.

Nevertheless, the falls were limited as investors remain mindful of the supply side issues. OPEC’s decision to cut output by more than 1mb/d will not take effect until next month. We expect the cuts will increase the market deficit to 2mb/d in 2023.

-

Meanwhile, via JP Morgan, forecasts Brent to $94 a barrel in Q4

"The main takeaway for now: if the Fed pauses its rate-hiking campaign soon, the most likely scenario is that oil performs well

if the US sees only a mild recession or lands softly, a new bull market may have already started forming"

JPMorgan expect recession at the end of 2023, or in 2024