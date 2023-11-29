J.P. Morgan/Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is speaking at a NYT/Dealbook summit and says:

May be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades

Oil and gas can be explosive and it hurts poor nations

China/Taiwan more will eventually happen

US as a nation should not be complacent

We should fix our reliance on supply chain from China

I am not afraid of China. We should engage with China, good for American bank to be there

Always talking to China about right way to deal with security risk

Politics is personal. We get involved in policy. We need better immigration policy. We need better education policy.

Whoever is president, I will do my best to help the president for the good of the American people

Believes there is a higher likelihood of an additional rate hike compared to others' views.

Considers the probability of a soft economic landing to be lower than what others anticipate.

His comments are largely big picture, geopolitical, global.