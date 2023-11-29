J.P. Morgan/Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is speaking at a NYT/Dealbook summit and says:
- May be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades
- Oil and gas can be explosive and it hurts poor nations
- China/Taiwan more will eventually happen
- US as a nation should not be complacent
- We should fix our reliance on supply chain from China
- I am not afraid of China. We should engage with China, good for American bank to be there
- Always talking to China about right way to deal with security risk
- Politics is personal. We get involved in policy. We need better immigration policy. We need better education policy.
- Whoever is president, I will do my best to help the president for the good of the American people
- Believes there is a higher likelihood of an additional rate hike compared to others' views.
- Considers the probability of a soft economic landing to be lower than what others anticipate.
His comments are largely big picture, geopolitical, global.