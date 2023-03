A snippet via Marko Kolanovic, JPM's chief global markets strategist:

Our view remains that Q1 will likely mark the high point for equities this year

Citing:

CRE stresses appear to be compounding, amplified by banking shocks

Several geopolitical crises are building

Bond yields whipsawed by very poor liquidity conditions

Last week from Kolanovic on an imminent Minsky Moment:

---

Weekly candles: