Via a note from Kolanovic on Monday, saying the fall for US stocks is likely to extend lower, citing rising risks to the macroeconomy, including:

rising Treasury yields

strong US dollar

high oil prices

And:

complacency around equity valuations

inflation staying hot

diminishing expectations for imminent Fed rate cuts

overly optimistic profit outlook

Sees some temporary stability this week due to earnings results.

“The correction likely has further to go”

“Market concentration has been very high, and positioning extended, which are typically red flags, at risk of a reversal”

the current market narrative is very similar to last US summer, when upside inflation surprises and hawkish Fed revisions triggered a drop in risk assets

investor positioning appears more elevated now

“The multiple expansion seen in past months, extremely low volatility metrics up to recently, tightest credit spreads since 2007, and the general inability by market participants earlier in the year to identify any potential negative catalysts for stocks are starting to shift”

S&P 500 daily chart: