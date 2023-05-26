A quickie note overnight from JPMorgan on their US equity outlook:

Even aside from the debt ceiling issue, we maintain that the risk-reward for equities is poor given the elevated risk of recession, stretched valuations, high rates and tightening liquidity, and we favour cash over equities at the former’s ~5% yields

A divergence remains between rates markets that expect the Fed to cut this year, equity markets that interpret those potential cuts as positive for risk, and the Fed’s more hawkish rhetoric

This gap is likely to close at the expense of equities, as rate cuts will likely only transpire from a risk-off event, and if rates stay higher they should weigh on equity multiples and economic activity