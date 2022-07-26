JPMorgan’s Kolanovic is gaining a reputation as a permabull:

The growth-policy tradeoff is likely to improve as we move through 2H, and could open the doors to a more balanced Fed.

Says he sees a turn in interest rates and inflation forwards, and that this should be a clear support for overall market levels

Also from JPM, separately but along the same lines:

slowing economic growth and softening labour markets would allow the Fed to pursue a more balanced monetary policy

which would result in a peak in the value of the U.S. dollar and inflation

SPX update: