A note on Monday from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic

“We believe that equities will soon revert back to an unattractive risk-reward"

He cited:

Fed set to remain higher for longer

valuations are rich

earnings expectations remain too optimistic

pricing power is waning

profit margins are at risk

slowdown in topline growth is set to continue

On the current market "bad news is good news" narrative: