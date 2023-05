Yen has caught a bid, with USD/JPY dropping from early highs circa 140.50 to just under 140.10 as I post.

The only news of note from Japan today has been Suzuki:

It seems difficult to pin the move on his remarks, he usually doesn't have much of an impact. But there ain't much else! The debt agreement in the US is the big news so far this week.

There has been an earthquake in the 'Japan region', islands 600 or so miles out into the PAcific.