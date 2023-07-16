A reminder that it's a holiday in Japan today and markets there are closed.

This will thin out interest and liquidity during the Asian timezone somewhat. There will be no cash US Treasury trade in Japan.

Other major regional FX centres are open: New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. Mainland China is also open.

There is plenty of data coming today during the timezone, China Q2 GDP and June economic activity. We also get the People's Bank of China Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate setting today.

Japan Marine (Sea) day 17 July 2023