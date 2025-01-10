Judge sentence Trump to unconditional discharge over hush money case

Imposes no jail or fine but sentence places a judgment of guilt on Pres. Elects record.

Justice Juan M. Merchan sentenced Donald J. Trump to an unconditional discharge, a rare and lenient outcome in New York state courts, solidifying his status as a felon before his inauguration.

Unlike a conditional discharge, which imposes requirements such as employment or restitution, Mr. Trump faces no obligations. The decision, anticipated based on an earlier ruling, stemmed from his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a sex scandal cover-up. Although prior cases of similar charges in Manhattan often resulted in jail time, probation, or other penalties, no other defendant examined received an unconditional discharge.

So it was something, but not something too....However, it is a felony charge, making Trump the first to carry that dubious designation into the presidency.