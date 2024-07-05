The broad TOPIX index of Japanese stocks hit a record high on Thursday, finally surpassing the high set in December of 1989.

Comments via an analyst at Swiss private bank Julius Baer, in summary indicate further upside ahead, citing:

corporate reforms

currency and flows

pay hikes

earnings revisions

geopolitics

large market caps

are adding to the positive outlook for Japanese shares.

---

ps The TOPIX is climbing again today.

***

TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index

covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market

includes over 2,000 companies

a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations​)

TOPIX daily candles