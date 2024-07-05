The broad TOPIX index of Japanese stocks hit a record high on Thursday, finally surpassing the high set in December of 1989.

Comments via an analyst at Swiss private bank Julius Baer, in summary indicate further upside ahead, citing:

  • corporate reforms
  • currency and flows
  • pay hikes
  • earnings revisions
  • geopolitics
  • large market caps

are adding to the positive outlook for Japanese shares.

ps The TOPIX is climbing again today.

TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index

  • covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
  • designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market
  • includes over 2,000 companies
  • a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations​)
topix daily 05 July 2024 2

TOPIX daily candles