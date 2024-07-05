The broad TOPIX index of Japanese stocks hit a record high on Thursday, finally surpassing the high set in December of 1989.
Comments via an analyst at Swiss private bank Julius Baer, in summary indicate further upside ahead, citing:
- corporate reforms
- currency and flows
- pay hikes
- earnings revisions
- geopolitics
- large market caps
are adding to the positive outlook for Japanese shares.
---
ps The TOPIX is climbing again today.
***
TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index
- covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
- designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market
- includes over 2,000 companies
- a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations)
TOPIX daily candles