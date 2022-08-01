Prelim was 52.3

Prior was 52.7

Rates of input cost and output charge inflation softened again in July. Although still substantial in the context of their respective series histories, the increases were the slowest for over a year

This is a tiny revision lower but the release noted diminishing inflation pressures.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in the release:

"With the exception of pandemic lockdown periods, July saw US manufacturers report the toughest business conditions since 2009. A growth spurt in the spring has quickly gone into reverse, with new orders for factory goods down for a second straight month in July, leading to the first drop in production for two years and sharply reduced employment growth.

“The rising cost of living is the most commonly cited cause of lower sales, as well as the worsening economic outlook.

“Companies are also taking an increasingly cautious approach to purchasing and inventories amid the gloomier outlook, and likewise appear to be cutting back on investment, with new orders falling especially sharply for business equipment and machinery in July.

"Supply chain problems remain a major concern but have eased, taking some pressure off prices for a variety of inputs. This has fed through to the smallest rise in the price of goods leaving the factory gate seen for nearly one and a half years, the rate of inflation cooling sharply to add to signs that inflation has peaked."

The ISM manufacturing report is due at the top of the hour. It's notable that we've seen some dip-buying in equities on this report, likely due to the inflation commentary.