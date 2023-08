It's the final day of the month and it's a busy one on the economic calendar with a wave of numbers coming out at the bottom of the hour including:

July PCE

Initial jobless claims

Canadian Q2 current account

Canadian avg weekly earnings

The PCE reprot is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and core is expected to tick up to 4.2% from 4.1%. Claims are forecast at 235K ahead of tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report.