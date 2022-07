Prior was -3.3

New orders -24.8 versus -12.4 last month

Employment 19.4 versus 28.1 last month

Six month capex 4.4 vs 11.7 last month

Six month outlook -18.6 vs -6.8 last month

Prices paid 52.2 versus 64.5 last month

This index is rapidly worsening. Inventories have quickly been rebuilt and new factory orders are drying up. The good news is that price pressures are nearly back to neutral.