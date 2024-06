UMich consumer sentiment

Prior was 67.4

Current conditions 62.5 vs 68.8 prior

Expectations 67.6 vs 66.5 prior

1-year inflation 3.3% vs 3.5% prior

5 year inflation 3.1% vs 3.1% prior

This isn't a great indicator and is often political but it wasn't just Republican, as Democratic sentiment fell to 86.4 from 90.8 last month and 100.2 the month before and is the lowest since November.