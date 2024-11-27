In Europe, we'll only have to deal with a couple of light releases. The most notable is the German GfK consumer sentiment but even that isn't really a market mover by any form.

The main events today are all in US trading as we will be getting a flurry of economic data before the Thanksgiving holidays. Of note, we will get the Q3 GDP second estimate and PCE data, durable goods orders, weekly initial jobless claims, trade balance, and also the monthly PCE price index. That will definitely make for a more interesting end to the holiday-shortened week with month-end shenanigans being all there's left after.

0700 GMT - Germany December GfK consumer confidence

0745 GMT - France November consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Switzerland November UBS investor sentiment

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 November

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.