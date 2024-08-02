It's not a surprise but Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee for President.

She has played her cards right during the downfall of Biden and didn't face any real challenges. She crossed the threshold for delegate supporters this week so the convention will be a coronation.

PredictIt has Harris slightly favored over Trump right now and a poll from Rasmussen today caught my eye today. The pollster is notoriously pro-Trump but had Harris up 5 points.

There is a real honeymoon for Harris right now but it's a long time until the November 5 election, and it doesn't look like the stock market will be a help for the incumbents.